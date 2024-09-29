Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in September

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,805,400 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 3,465,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nestlé stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Trading Up 0.9 %

NSRGF stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,421. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average is $103.79. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $95.73 and a 1 year high of $117.52.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Articles

