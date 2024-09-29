monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $320.00 at TD Cowen

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $294.84.

monday.com stock opened at $271.97 on Thursday. monday.com has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $285.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.05. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.71, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in monday.com by 373.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 741.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

