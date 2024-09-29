Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

About Moleculin Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MBRX Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,207,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.60% of Moleculin Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.