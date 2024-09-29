Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
