Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRXFree Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRXFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,207,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.60% of Moleculin Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

