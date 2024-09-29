Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.38.

Micron Technology stock opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $63.83 and a twelve month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

