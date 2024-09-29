Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Lowered to $25.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Cowen from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LEVI. Bank of America increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of LEVI opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $75,946.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $75,946.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $736,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,183 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,432,143 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 242,882 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,756 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,625,378 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

