Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ (KTOS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KTOS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

KTOS opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $24.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 12,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $250,275.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,366,350.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco purchased 12,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $250,275.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,366,350.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco bought 11,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.89 per share, for a total transaction of $250,262.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,357,397.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,072. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 113.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 165,356 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 627.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 42,817 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,164,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,824,000 after purchasing an additional 229,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 272.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 432,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 316,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.