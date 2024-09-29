Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 90.5% per year over the last three years.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
KYN stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $11.53.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
