Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 90.5% per year over the last three years.

KYN stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $11.53.

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

