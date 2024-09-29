JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the August 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
JD Sports Fashion Price Performance
Shares of JDSPY stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.
About JD Sports Fashion
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JD Sports Fashion
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.