JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Short Interest Update

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the August 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

Shares of JDSPY stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

About JD Sports Fashion

(Get Free Report)

See Also

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.