Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp India Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVCA. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,834,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IVCA opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. Investcorp India Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

About Investcorp India Acquisition

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

