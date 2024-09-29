Insider Selling: Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) CAO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) CAO Mona Chu sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,874.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Pure Storage Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PSTG opened at $49.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.57, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.81.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,666,000 after acquiring an additional 28,086 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 635,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after buying an additional 455,177 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 103,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

