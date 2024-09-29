Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JAND) to Issue $0.49 Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JAND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4898 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

JAND stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – January has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08.

The Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – January (JAND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

