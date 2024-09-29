Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April Plans Dividend of $0.47 (BATS:APRD)

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4727 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April Stock Performance
APRD opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77.
About Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – April
