IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie raised their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

IMAX stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $88.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.52 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.97%. IMAX’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth $35,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth $80,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the second quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

