Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.63% from the stock’s previous close.

HASI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

NYSE:HASI opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $36.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.28.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. The firm had revenue of $94.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

