GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Susquehanna

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.27.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GXO

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $52.19 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.