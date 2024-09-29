Gregory Forsyth Sells 370,000 Shares of Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Stock

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Forsyth sold 370,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$28.80 ($19.73), for a total value of A$10,656,000.00 ($7,298,630.14).
Gregory Forsyth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Gregory Forsyth sold 350,000 shares of Supply Network stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$28.80 ($19.73), for a total transaction of A$10,080,000.00 ($6,904,109.59).
Supply Network Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Supply Network Increases Dividend
About Supply Network
Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, supply management, and problem solving.
