GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to Issue $0.10 Variable Dividend

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.61.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

