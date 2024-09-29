Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $80.20 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

Futu Stock Performance

Futu stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72. Futu has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $85.99.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $400.73 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Futu will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Futu

About Futu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter worth approximately $747,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,956,000. HCEP Management Ltd grew its holdings in Futu by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after buying an additional 109,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Futu by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 597,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 112,497 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 3,253,333.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,790,000 after buying an additional 292,800 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.