Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $80.20 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.
Futu Stock Performance
Futu stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.72. Futu has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $85.99.
Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $400.73 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Futu will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.
About Futu
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
