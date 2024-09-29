Fulton Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:FULTP)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Fulton Financial Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FULTP opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $20.28.
Fulton Financial Company Profile
