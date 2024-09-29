Fulton Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:FULTP)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULTP opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $20.28.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

