Franklin Resources, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Franklin Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 46.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $20.79 on Friday. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson bought 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $249,682.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,857,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson purchased 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,637,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,857,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $395,955.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 231,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,637 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

