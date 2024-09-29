First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) to Issue Dividend of $0.48

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.47.
First Farmers Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FFMR opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.60. First Farmers Financial has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $90.00.
About First Farmers Financial
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Farmers Financial
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.