First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) to Issue Dividend of $0.48

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.47.

First Farmers Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FFMR opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.60. First Farmers Financial has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

About First Farmers Financial

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

