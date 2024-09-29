Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.73.

EXPE stock opened at $149.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.10 and its 200 day moving average is $128.53.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

