Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Raised to $36.25

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $36.25 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EPRT. Wedbush initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.13.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE EPRT opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $34.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at $14,030,472.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,808. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.