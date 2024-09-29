Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $980.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $980.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cfra reiterated a hold rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $891.57.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $882.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $828.80 and its 200-day moving average is $792.65. The company has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Equinix has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Equinix by 14.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $547,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,541,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

