Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Raised to $125.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.59.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $109.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.