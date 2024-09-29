Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$16.55 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

