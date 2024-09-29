DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on DRDGOLD from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:DRD opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. DRDGOLD has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1126 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from DRDGOLD’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 4,107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DRDGOLD by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 679,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

