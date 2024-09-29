DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.54. Ichor has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Ichor had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $203.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 99.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

