China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2024

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,924,400 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 1,302,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19,244.0 days.

China Railway Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRWOF remained flat at $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. China Railway Group has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.55.

China Railway Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.