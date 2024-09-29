China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,924,400 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 1,302,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19,244.0 days.
China Railway Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CRWOF remained flat at $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. China Railway Group has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.55.
China Railway Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Railway Group
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.