Brokerages Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Target Price at $48.06

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPR. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of EPR opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.47%.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 53.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Articles

