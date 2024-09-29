BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Major Shareholder Sells $1,625,573.76 in Stock

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 220,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $1,625,573.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,156,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,869,278.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

DMF stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.02.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMF. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 25.7% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 791,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 161,669 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

