Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $251,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BE opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.69. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.