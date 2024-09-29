BlackRock High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Short Interest Down 27.3% in September

BlackRock High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

BlackRock High Yield ETF Stock Performance

BlackRock High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.09. The company had a trading volume of 969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.51. BlackRock High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $52.12.

BlackRock High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

