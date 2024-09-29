BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.05)-$(0.02) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company issued revenue guidance of $591-616 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.03 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.050–0.020 EPS.
A number of research firms recently commented on BB. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday. CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.20.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.82 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
