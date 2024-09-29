BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) vs. Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Head to Head Analysis

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) and Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BioLargo and Johnson Matthey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12% Johnson Matthey N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BioLargo shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

BioLargo has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Matthey has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BioLargo and Johnson Matthey”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo $12.23 million 5.90 -$3.50 million ($0.03) -8.00 Johnson Matthey $16.14 billion 0.24 $135.76 million N/A N/A

Johnson Matthey has higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BioLargo and Johnson Matthey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A Johnson Matthey 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Johnson Matthey beats BioLargo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

