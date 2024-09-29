Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,900 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the August 31st total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 872,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.2 %

BAYRY stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

