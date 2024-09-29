B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Stock Down 2.5 %
OTC BOLSY opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.50.
B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Company Profile
