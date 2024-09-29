Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Update

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the August 31st total of 66,800 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 43,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,650. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($2.39). The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avinger will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

