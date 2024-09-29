Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Short Interest Update

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,700 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 221,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Avalon GloboCare Stock Performance

Shares of ALBT opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. Avalon GloboCare has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

About Avalon GloboCare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

