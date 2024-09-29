AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Short Interest Down 23.1% in September

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 467,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 175,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of AppTech Payments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APCX. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppTech Payments in the second quarter worth $49,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppTech Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppTech Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

AppTech Payments Stock Performance

Shares of AppTech Payments stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 230,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,104. AppTech Payments has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

AppTech Payments Company Profile

AppTech Payments ( NASDAQ:APCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. AppTech Payments had a negative return on equity of 451.88% and a negative net margin of 2,648.70%.

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer processing payments for credit and debit cards through point-of-sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

