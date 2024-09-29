Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Up 27.7% in September

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 14,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.6 %

ANEB stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -1.01.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

