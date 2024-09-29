Analysts Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price at $74.96

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.27.

KBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in KB Home by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.62.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

