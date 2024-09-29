Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the August 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Amtech Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ASYS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. 11,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $8.12.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 5,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 464,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 464,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 234.6% during the first quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 210,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

