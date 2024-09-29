Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,758.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 25.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,931,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,696,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593,638 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,827,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,111,000 after buying an additional 2,569,897 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 106.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,498,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,644,000 after buying an additional 1,286,162 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $60,445,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,447,516,000 after acquiring an additional 802,714 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

