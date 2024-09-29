Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,526,500 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the August 31st total of 2,236,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.9 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of APYRF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 64,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,257. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

