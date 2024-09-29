Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Update

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allianz to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.
Allianz Trading Down 0.5 %
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.38 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
