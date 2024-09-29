Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Up 29.2% in September

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

Alfa Laval Corporate stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.07. 7,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,357. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $48.46.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

