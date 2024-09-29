Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Down 28.8% in September

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the August 31st total of 219,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $0.23 on Friday. Agrify has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter.

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

