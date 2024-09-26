Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZETA. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZETA

Zeta Global Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $29.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $30.47.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. Zeta Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.