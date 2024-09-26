UBS Group Increases Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $94.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PEG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $88.86.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,965 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

